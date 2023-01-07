Watch CBS News
5-vehicle collision involving big rig blocks Highway 99 in Stockton

STOCKTON — A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig was causing major backups on Highway 99 in Stockton late Friday night.

The California Highway patrol Stockton division said the collision happened at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Harney Lane. All but one southbound lane was blocked.

Caltrans said the lanes should be fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.

Five vehicles, one of which was a big rig, were involved in the collision.

Minor injuries were reported but it is unclear how many people were injured or involved.

The CHP said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

