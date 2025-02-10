Watch CBS News
Remains found near Colfax identified as Berkeley woman missing since 1989

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

COLFAX – Human remains found near Colfax more than 30 years ago have been officially identified as that of a missing Berkeley woman.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced a Jane Doe cold case breakthrough on Monday.

Back in 1990, human remains were discovered off an embankment on Yankee Jims Road in the Colfax area. Technology at the time was insufficient to identify the remains, forcing detectives to classify the investigation as a Jane Doe case.

Since then, advances in forensic genealogy have resulted in a multitude of formerly cold cases to be reopened.

Last year, a likely next-of-kin of the person was identified through DNA analysis – finally leading detectives to identify the remains as that of Wendy Abrams-Nishikai.

wendy-abrams-nishikai.jpg
Wendy Abrams-Nishikai  Placer County Sheriff's Office

Abrams-Nishikai was last seen on Halloween 1989 in Berkeley. She was 21 years old at the time and left behind a young daughter.

Exactly how Abrams-Nishikai is still unclear. 

"While her death is still under investigation and the case is ongoing, we hope this identification provides some closure to her surviving family members after 35 years of uncertainty," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with further information regarding Abrams-Nishikai's death is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

