City seeks development ideas for 102-acre south Sacramento site

It has now been four years since the City of Sacramento purchased 102 acres of property south of Meadowview Road, and ideas ranging from a homeless car camping site to a youth soccer complex have been discussed.

The city paid more than $12 million for the site in 2022.

"I want to see an economic engine and make sure that this project is truly a catalyst for our neighborhood," said City Councilmember Mai Vang.

Vang represents the neighborhood.

"I want to make sure we have affordable housing. I want to make sure we have public amenities for our young people, activities for our seniors," Vang said.

There have been a series of community meetings to get public input. Now, the city is issuing what's called a "request for expressions of interest." It's an online application where individuals, organizations and firms can bid on what they would build there.

A feasibility study showed that a full-size sports complex with up to 20 soccer fields could cost more than $120 million. Building residential housing units could cost about $52 million.

The analysis found that the property is not a good location for a hotel, office space or full-sized grocery store.

Councilmember Vang says it may be years before anything is built.

"Like every development, it takes time," Vang said.

That's frustrating for some community members who say there's an immediate housing need for those living on the streets and people who struggle to pay their bills.

"South Sacramento cannot afford further delays in development," said Junior Goris, president of the Delta Shores Community Association. "We need investment in housing, economic opportunities, and public spaces now."

Another public meeting will be held on February 4 at John Still Middle School, and all official bids must be submitted to the city by February 27.