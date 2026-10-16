City scales back Old Sacramento overnight street closures and police presence

Sacramento is scaling back a late-night safety program in Old Sacramento after police reported a significant drop in calls for service during the enforcement period.

The program began in response to a July street fight that left five people stabbed. For about two and a half months, Sacramento police restricted vehicle traffic on several streets on weekends and maintained an overnight police presence from 10 p.m. into the morning.

Starting Friday night, most of those restrictions will end. K Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic on weekends, but officers will return to normal patrols instead of being stationed at the closures overnight.

Sacramento police said the program resulted in a significant drop in calls for service.

"Between midnight and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, citizen-initiated calls decreased over 60% between this eight-week period. We didn't see that significant decline in 2024, 2025," said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Officer Marcos Moreno.

Despite those results, officials said the program was difficult to sustain because of the personnel and resources required to maintain street closures and staff the area overnight.

Michael Ault with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said the program was an effort to try a new approach to improving safety.

Ault said the partnership remains open to reconsidering similar measures with police if conditions warrant, but staffing and logistical challenges remain.

"But again, it's a resource issue that it takes a lot of time to do that. You've got to man the street closures. You've got to make sure people know where to go," Ault said.

The program followed a violent fight in July that left five young men stabbed around 3 a.m. The incident raised concerns among Old Sacramento business owners about safety and the area's reputation.

Derris Mosely, owner of Thee Collective Space, an event venue in Old Sacramento, said businesses have been struggling with how the area is perceived by potential customers.

"We have to do something, Sacramento. We have to do something because the multitude of things is just affecting us Old Sac businesses. It's just affecting us more and more," Mosely said.

Mosely said fewer people have been booking his venue for late-night events, including weddings and parties. He said the visible police presence could also make some potential customers question whether they want to hold an event in the area.

"They see a lot of police, they were like, 'Oh, what's going on here? I don't want to be a part of that,' " Mosely said.

While Mosely welcomed the city's response, he said the enforcement period had mixed effects on businesses.

"It ran the kids away, but also ran the business away. I think it should have been thought through a little more, but they did what they could, you know?" Mosely said.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said it is reevaluating how to approach late-night safety in Old Sacramento going forward. Ault said the program was primarily focused on the summer months, and officials will continue gathering feedback from businesses.

"We've heard pretty consistent positive feedback about it, but we'll definitely be checking in with businesses throughout the process. And whether it comes back next year or something, we'll think about it," Ault said.

Police emphasized that scaling back the program does not mean they are abandoning the area.

"The Sacramento Police isn't stepping away from this area. We're always going to be reassessing this and just handling and working with our partners to see kind of what resources are needed. And again, the top priority is making sure people are safe," Moreno said.

Police said they authorized some overtime to maintain the overnight staffing during the program but did not pull officers from other assignments or leave gaps in coverage elsewhere in the city.