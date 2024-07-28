City of West Sacramento looking to make business expansions easier ahead of A's arrival

City of West Sacramento seeks to make business expansions easier before A's arrive

WEST SACRAMENTO – The city of West Sacramento wants to make business expansion plans easier ahead of the A's move to Sutter Health Park next year.

The mayor wants to help owners knock this opportunity out of the park.

Ernesto Delgado, the owner of Sal's Tacos, is seizing that moment by getting ready for the A's move and the Major League Baseball crowds that will soon be part of his neighborhood.

"If our sales on a Tuesday could triple, quadruple. Well, wow, welcome, right?" Delgado said.

Excavators are in place at Sutter Health Park, working on upgrading the stadium ahead of next season's A's home opener.

They're working on the permitting for the clubhouse.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero is now launching a mayor's business round table with the Californian Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, canvassing every business in the city to see what they need ahead of the A's arrival.

"To make sure they have all the resources they need to be up to capacity, to receive everyone that's coming out to watch the A's," Guerrero said.

Delgado just expanded the outdoor seating at Sal's Tacos, an early adopter of A's anticipation.

"My plans are to do a big screen TV out here on the patio," Delgado said.

West Sacramento is already looking to score big.

The A's home opener at Sutter Health Park is set for March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.