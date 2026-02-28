City of Trees Parade and Mardi Gras Festival Parade draws thousands to Sacramento

The Fifth Annual City of Trees Parade and Mardi Gras Festival has wrapped up in Sacramento, bringing the spirit of New Orleans to the Capital City.

Thousands packed the streets Saturday, transforming the area into a sea of purple, green and gold. From the sounds of brass bands to beads flying through the air, organizers say this year's celebration was the biggest yet, considered the largest Mardi Gras parade in California.

The parade rolled from Capitol Mall to Old Sacramento, bringing the family-friendly festivities closer to the river.

Three marching bands, 1,300 performers and 60 local groups filled the route with floats, dancers and nonstop music.

"Mardi Gras is all about celebrating ourselves, our culture, our heritage, our people. And we want Sacramento to celebrate itself the same way New Orleans celebrates itself," said lead organizer Wes Samms.

For many in the crowd, the event offered a taste of a tradition they've only seen from afar.

"This is our first time. It's a lot of energy. It's crowded. I love it," said Vallejo resident John Vargas.

Vargas added that the parade gave him a glimpse of what the real Mardi Gras experience might be like.

"I've always wondered what it was like going to New Orleans and having that Mardi Gras experience. After seeing this, I love it. I wish I could do it again tomorrow and the next day," he said.

Others said the celebration reflects Sacramento's diversity and sense of community.

"Sacramento is very diverse. It's beautiful to see an event with so many different cultures. I hope we can continue to do this every single year," said Elk Grove resident Mary Beth Carranza.

From families watching along the barricades to friends dancing in the streets, the parade proved you don't have to travel far to experience a little Mardi Gras magic.

And one more fun fact: many of the beads tossed along the route were recycled and sent from a New Orleans nonprofit that collects and upcycles thrown beads, making the celebration both festive and environmentally friendly.