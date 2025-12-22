Modesto city crews preparing for possible flooding

City crews in Modesto are preparing for possible flooding as a flood warning remains in effect for Stanislaus County, even as skies briefly cleared Monday following light morning rain.

City officials say conditions can change quickly, particularly in low-lying areas near the Tuolumne River and along Dry Creek, where runoff can back up during periods of heavy river releases.

"When the Tuolumne rises, Dry Creek can back up," said Robert Englent with the City of Modesto. "When it backs up, it can flood out one of our local roads."

City crews are monitoring flood-prone neighborhoods while focusing on preventative measures, including clearing leaves from streets and storm drains ahead of additional rainfall.

"This is kind of a worst-case scenario for us: a lot of leaves on the ground and a big incoming storm," Englent said. "That can cause a lot of havoc, so we're just trying to prepare."

For homeowners who live near Dry Creek, flooding is not a distant concern.

Kevin Proescher said his home had flooded years before he purchased it in the 1990s. While he hasn't experienced flooding since, he said the risk is always present.

"If something changes, that would be difficult," Proescher said. "But it's usually a really slow progression. Once it gets that high, you can see it."

Proescher said if water levels rise significantly, he and his family would evacuate and rely on flood insurance.

"That's why you have flood insurance," he said.

Residents along the Tuolumne River also say past flooding shaped how they prepare today. Some homeowners elevated their houses after being hit hard by flooding in 2017, while others say they are leaving the outcome up to nature.

City officials say residents can prepare now by picking up free sandbags, available in the courtyard behind Modesto City Hall.

Officials urge residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert and avoid driving through flooded roadways as rain is expected later this week.