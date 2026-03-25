City of Lodi enforces new parking rules around Lodi Lake, issuing tickets

The City of Lodi has begun enforcing its new parking rules at Lodi Lake, put in place after numerous complaints from neighbors.

Tickets are now being issued on Laurel Avenue, one of Lodi Lake's most popular streets.

"Last weekend, we saw an uptick because it was warmer weather and people started coming out, and we also saw an uptick in tickets being issued," City of Lodi Public Information Officer Nancy Sarieh said. "We're trying to remedy that by getting this information out now that the parking permits are going to be enforced."

The City of Lodi passed this new parking permit rule on the residential side of Laurel Avenue late last year. They gave locals a grace period after installing the signs, but now, the rule is in full force.

This was all in response to neighbors complaining about cars blocking driveways, even in yards and disrupting access to their homes.

Neighbors like Cecelia Strickland had to deal with this previously, all on her own.

"[My neighbor] said they parked in her yard. That's nerve," Strickland said. "When she spoke and told them, 'No, you can't park here,' they cursed her and threatened her. We tried to tell as many people we can and we will continue to do it when we're out here. There's a lot of tickets being given out and it's going to be bad."

Strickland and her neighbor, Daniel Richardson, feel bad that it's had to come to $45 tickets being issued, which seems like multiple times a day.

"It's frustrating," Richardson shared. "You see them and they're all happy. Then they leave and they're like, 'I'll never go back here. How much is this gonna cost me?'"

They want people to enjoy the lake, suggesting making bigger signs or painting the curb a different color.

In the meantime, be courteous to your fellow neighbors.

"Try not to block driveways," Sarieh said. "If you feel like you're a little too close to blocking a driveway, err on the side of probably don't park there and find a different spot. Just be careful moving around those neighborhoods."

If you do plan on going to the lake over the summer, the best advice from the city is to get there early and follow parking rules so you can enjoy what the area has to offer, without having to pay extra.