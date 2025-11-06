Citrus Heights mayor highlights Sunrise Mall redevelopment plan in State of the City address

There's no question what's on the top of many people's wish list in the Northern California city of Citrus Heights. Sunrise Mall was a hot topic at the annual State of the City address hosted by the mayor and city manager.

The shopping center is filled with vacant businesses, and the city recently found signs that homeless people were living inside.

The Sunrise Tomorrow plan aims to redevelop the property into an urban village with new housing and businesses that will boost tax revenue.

"The local economy provides the fuel that keeps our city moving in the right direction,"

Unlike neighboring cities like Folsom and roseville, Citrus Heights doesn't have much vacant land to grow, so its plans focus on fixing up what space it already has.

"We know who we are as a community, and we really lean into that," said. "We have infill and redevelopment opportunities here."

City officials are working with Habitat for Humanity to build new affordable homes, and they recently created an art district that could one day turn some vacant businesses into artist workspaces or galleries.

Even the city's streets are getting extra attention.

"Road resurfacing is increasing from 2 miles per year to 52 lane miles per year," said. "It is a daily improvement that people feel every time they leave their driveway."

The mayor and city leaders are planning for a future that includes safe neighborhoods and new opportunities that help make it a popular place to work and live.

"We look at what's working, refine it, identify where we can strengthen and advance our goals," said.

"We're like on the precipice of just exploding and being such a great nucleus of the region," said.

The city is also building a new gateway arch that crosses over Auburn Boulevard on the city's border with Roseville.