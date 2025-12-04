Citrus Heights man continues family tradition, steps into role of Santa Claus

A Citrus Heights man has discovered he was quite literally born to wear the suit. A family tradition more than a century old has unexpectedly made its way to U.S. Army veteran and former professional wrestler George Frey.

This year, he officially steps into the role of Santa Claus.

His family's legacy first started with his great-grandfather, who first wore the iconic red suit in Norway before immigrating to the United States, where family stories suggest he became one of the earliest Santas in New York's Christmas Day parades.

The tradition continued through Frey's grandfather and then his father, who portrayed Santa at Disneyland for two decades.

Because of years of family separation, Frey didn't learn much about that history until reconnecting with his grandfather as a child. Unfortunately, the suit his grandfather wore would eventually be destroyed in a fire.

For most of his life, Frey never imagined taking up the role himself. But a close friend who worked professionally as Santa encouraged him to consider it.

Frey contacted the same company that made his father's suit, and to his surprise, they still had the original pattern. They even offered him a steep discount after learning he was continuing the family tradition.

"Putting the suit on for the very first time," Frey said, "I could feel my dad, my grandfather, my great-grandfather, like they were standing there with me saying, 'You finally found where you belong.'"

This holiday season marks his debut as "Santa George." His first major appearance will be at the Livermore tree lighting on Friday, followed by an all-day Christmas festival and toy drive at Bliss Farms in Citrus Heights on Dec. 13. To learn more, click here.