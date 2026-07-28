Citrus Heights PD launches website that uses AI to help people report crimes

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- The Citrus Heights Police Department has launched a new online crime reporting system that uses artificial intelligence to help residents report certain non-emergency incidents.

The new platform, called OneReport, guides users through an interactive reporting process by asking questions based on the type of incident being reported. The system is designed to extract detailed information from people before they send the report to the police department for review.

The technology was created by former Sacramento Police officer Daniel Tatenko, who founded OneReport after seeing opportunities to improve how information reaches investigators.

"I think that police departments are embracing this way and how information should flow in," Tatenko said.

The online system allows residents to report incidents that have already occurred, including shoplifting, vehicle break-ins, vandalism, hit-and-run crashes and neighborhood traffic safety concerns.

As users complete a report, the AI asks follow-up questions tailored to the specific incident. Tatenko said that helps gather details people may not realize investigators need.

"Not everyone knows what a police department needs in a report, so we're able to suss that out of people and ask the right questions," he said.

While artificial intelligence is playing a larger role in the reporting process, Citrus Heights police emphasize the technology is not replacing officers.

"Technology is going to continue to be a force multiplier that's going to continue to make things more efficient, and we're going to do our job better for the community with the resources we have," said Lt. Wesley Herman with the Citrus Heights Police Department.