Big rig comes crashing through I-80 center divide near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A big rig crashed through the center divide along Interstate 80 near Sacramento Thursday morning, hitting one vehicle heading the opposite way.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Greenback Lane in the Citrus Heights area.
It appears that a tanker truck that was headed eastbound lost control – crashing through the center divide.
One vehicle that was heading westbound was struck. Another vehicle then rear-ended that vehicle.
Injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol confirmed, but the extent was not clear.
Due to the crash, a SigAlert was issued. Traffic through the morning commute was impacted.
Road conditions across the Sacramento area deteriorated Thursday as an atmospheric river rolled over the region.