Big rig comes crashing through I-80 center divide near Sacramento

Crashes reported all over the Sacramento region as atmospheric river arrives

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A big rig crashed through the center divide along Interstate 80 near Sacramento Thursday morning, hitting one vehicle heading the opposite way.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Greenback Lane in the Citrus Heights area.

It appears that a tanker truck that was headed eastbound lost control – crashing through the center divide.

Initial scene of the crash.

One vehicle that was heading westbound was struck. Another vehicle then rear-ended that vehicle.

Injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol confirmed, but the extent was not clear.

Aftermath of the crash. CHP North Sacramento

Due to the crash, a SigAlert was issued. Traffic through the morning commute was impacted.

Road conditions across the Sacramento area deteriorated Thursday as an atmospheric river rolled over the region.