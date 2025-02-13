Watch CBS News
Local News

Big rig comes crashing through I-80 center divide near Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Crashes reported all over the Sacramento region as atmospheric river arrives
Crashes reported all over the Sacramento region as atmospheric river arrives 01:45

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A big rig crashed through the center divide along Interstate 80 near Sacramento Thursday morning, hitting one vehicle heading the opposite way.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Greenback Lane in the Citrus Heights area.

It appears that a tanker truck that was headed eastbound lost control – crashing through the center divide.

sh-big-rig-crash.jpg
Initial scene of the crash.

One vehicle that was heading westbound was struck. Another vehicle then rear-ended that vehicle. 

Injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol confirmed, but the extent was not clear.

crash.jpg
Aftermath of the crash.  CHP North Sacramento

Due to the crash, a SigAlert was issued. Traffic through the morning commute was impacted.

Road conditions across the Sacramento area deteriorated Thursday as an atmospheric river rolled over the region. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.