Citrus Heights delays decision on renaming Sayonara Drive amid neighborhood transformation

It's a road with a bad reputation. Sayonara Drive in Citrus Heights once had more calls for police service than any other street in the city — 32 times the city average.

But in 2009, the city began purchasing many of the crime-plagued properties along the corridor and tore them down.

"The city has invested a lot of time and effort over the years to revitalize the street," said the city's senior planner, Alison Bermudez.

That includes working with Habitat for Humanity to build new homes along the street.

"We just finished eight homes that we dedicated last Saturday," said Michael Gordon with Habitat for Humanity.

Rudy Orandens is one of the first new homeowners to move in.

"My heart is so happy right now — new homes, better life for my family," Orandens said.

But there's still a bit of a stigma around the name Sayonara.

A city survey asked people who live there to come up with a list of potential new names, and 68% of property owners and tenants support saying goodbye to Sayonara, including Orandens.

But not everyone agrees that Sayonara Drive needs a rebrand.

"I would think that they should leave it the way it is," said Addie Reed, who lives along the roadway.

Reed says she's lived on this street for years and that changing the address on all her mail would be too much of a hassle.

Citrus Heights city councilmembers debated renaming Sayonara Drive at their Wednesday night meeting, but in the end, they unanimously voted to postpone any changes until the new residents move into the Habitat for Humanity homes that are still under construction.

"All the new families that are there should have the opportunity to have a place in deciding whether or not it should change or not, and if it does, what the name should be," Vice Mayor Porsche Middleton said.

Habitat for Humanity says four more homes should be completed by the end of the year, and they're hoping to complete the final 10 by the end of 2027.