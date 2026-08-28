Citrus Heights police release images of Mesa Verde High School burglary suspects

Police in Citrus Heights were looking for two suspects who burglarized a school and have released surveillance images to seek the public's help in identifying them.

The incident happened on August 20 at Mesa Verde High School. The Citrus Heights Police Department said at about 11:30 p.m., two people burglarized the school, forcing their way into the band classroom and stealing over $5,000 in musical equipment.

Surveillance image of suspects in a burglary at Mesa Verde High School. Citrus Heights Police Department

One suspect was described as a white male about 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds, with dark hair and arm tattoos. The second suspect is a white female about 5 feet 5 inches and 155 pounds with red-colored hair.

"We are disappointed that Mesa Verde High School was the target of a burglary that resulted in the theft of band equipment," San Juan Unified School District spokesperson Raj Rai said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento. "Our staff work hard to provide a safe, welcoming environment for students, and it is unfortunate to see resources intended to support our school community taken or damaged."

The police department asked anyone who recognizes the individuals seen in the surveillance image to contact Sacramento County Crime Stoppers at www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com or 916-443-4357.