Citrus Heights baby nursery destroyed by firework, juveniles facing arson charges

A Citrus Heights family is starting over after their baby nursery was destroyed by a firework thrown into their home by juveniles, according to police.

It happened on June 30, just days before the Fourth of July and less than two weeks until the baby's due date.

The mom-to-be, Leslie Morgan, said she wasn't home at the time of the fire but was alerted to the chaos by a notification on her security camera. A neighbor spotted the fire and smoke coming out of the home and was signaling the camera.

The only person at the home was dad-to-be, Anthony Cadena, who was alerted to the smoke and used a hose outside the home to put out the fire through the window until Sacramento Metro Fire arrived.

What they didn't know at the time was that the incident wasn't an accident, as two teens were caught on security camera lighting the firework and throwing it into the home.

"It was devastating. I couldn't imagine anyone wanting to do something like that. It was very shocking to me," Morgan said.

She recognized the teens immediately. She said the girls bullied her daughter and had made attempts to fight.

Citrus Heights police are investigating the fire and confirmed to CBS Sacramento that three juveniles have been arrested on charges related to the incident. The charges include multiple felonies, including aggravated arson, arson, burglary, and conspiracy.

"Actually watching it happen, watching the girls throw the firework, after looking in there and saw it was a baby nursery. I was just in shock," Morgan said

Two days later, the room has been gutted. All of the newly gifted or purchased baby items are destroyed and piled up on the lawn. Morgan said what wasn't destroyed is contaminated and isn't safe for use with a newborn.

She is days away from her due date and is forced to buy baby items again.

After posting what happened on social media, Morgan and Cadena said the community support has been overwhelming.

"All the people reaching out, it's a tremendous blessing. It brings love, it brings love to my heart that people are out there and willing to help," said Cadena.

A family friend is rallying support to help.