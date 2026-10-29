Citrus Heights police arrest man suspected in $500K in commercial burglaries

Authorities in Sacramento County said they have arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $500,000 in commercial burglaries, after power tools were stolen early Tuesday morning.

According to Citrus Heights police, officers were called to a business on the 8000 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on a report of a person inside. Police said the suspect left the business with about $8,000 in power tools and other items before officers arrived.

Once police reached the scene, officers deployed a small drone and determined the suspect entered the business through the roof. Stolen merchandise was also found in nearby bushes.

Officers later located the suspect, who police said was hiding and had additional stolen items. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Gregory Billman was arrested without incident and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

All of the stolen items were returned to the store.

Police said Billman was also booked in connection with four additional commercial burglaries in Citrus Heights since 2024. The total value of the stolen merchandise was estimated to be $500,000.

"I am very proud of the excellent response by our patrol officers and the determined follow-up by our detectives that led to this arrest and brought accountability for Mr. Billman's previous crimes," Chief Alexander Turcotte said in a statement.

Police said they are coordinating with other agencies to investigate burglaries outside Citrus Heights that Billman has been allegedly linked to.

Jail records show Billman remaining in custody without bail.