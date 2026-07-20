Chute Fire flare-up prompts Yuba County evacuation order south of Bullards Bar

A flare-up from the Chute Fire prompted a new evacuation order Monday morning in rural Yuba County, where the wildfire has been burning since July 13.

Firefighters are battling the blaze near Chute Ravine, a remote area close to the community of Dobbins.

Cal Fire said the Chute Fire had burned about 20 acres as of Monday.

Yuba County emergency officials said residents in Zone YUB-E098, located south of Bullards Bar, were ordered to leave immediately because of the renewed fire activity.

People in zones DOB-E011 and YUB-E095 remain under evacuation warnings and should be prepared to leave.

The Chute Fire on July 13. Cal Fire

Aircraft have been called in to help crews fight the fire, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.