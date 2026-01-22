Sacramento County child sex crimes investigation leads to arrest in Alabama

A man has been extradited back to Sacramento County after his arrest in Alabama following an investigation into child sex crimes.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating the man, Christopher Brinson, back in May 2024 after a social worker reported that one of their patients disclosed sexual abuse from a family member.

Detectives say the patient alleges she was abused by Brinson when she was 6 to 10 years old.

As their investigation continued, detectives say the Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau uncovered multiple alleged victims of Brinson.

Brinson was arrested in Alabama in December 2025 after an arrest warrant was issued against him. He has since been extradited back to Sacramento.

Detectives say they believe there could be more alleged victims of Brinson, with the suspected cases dating back more than 30 years ago. The sheriff's office has released older photos of Brinson so that alleged victims may recognize him from different periods of their lives.

The sheriff's office also noted that Brinson has lived in many places across the Sacramento area, as well as in Stockton, Visalia and Famersville. Brinson also lived in Billings, MT and Mobile, AL.

Brinson is being held at Sacramento County Jail on 23 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He's not eligible for bail, the sheriff's office says.