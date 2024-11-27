Christmas in full swing with annual Old Sacramento tree lighting ceremony

2024 Old Sacramento Christmas tree lit up in Thanksgiving Eve ceremony

SACRAMENTO - Christmas has arrived in Old Sacramento with the 16th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.

Every Thanksgiving Eve, the light is illuminated and performances fill the balconies and streets of Old Sacramento.

"I really like old town and stuff it's really cool," said Aria McCrarey, who took the train with her father, Jason, from Martinez.

The family is staying the weekend at the Delta King Hotel and spending their time exploring Old Sacramento.

"We have my son and his girlfriend from Seoul Korea and she hasn't been to a place like this before," said Ami Balsbaugh, who was visiting from San Francisco.

It is an attraction for out-of-towners, with the charm of Christmas coming to life on the cobblestone streets and inside shops like Stage Nine Entertainment Store.

"There's just fun, goofy things," Balsbaugh said.

Troy Carlson, CEO of Stage Nine, said the tree lighting and the Theater of Lights performances are must-sees.

"All of the buildings come to life with lights, projections. Everything is wireless connected from the giant tree to the buildings. There's actors on the stage," Carlson said. "It's the retelling of the 'Nightmare Before Christmas.' "

Some businesses said that even though crowds are visiting, that does not always translate to more customers since streets are blocked off for festivities.

"We are so looking forward to doing our sustainable Santa photo experience this holiday season," said Laurel Marana, the gallery director of Atrium 916.

Small businesses though are going big with displays and ready to serve people with holiday cheer all season long.

Sacramento police said it will have additional officers throughout the city to address the needs of the community.