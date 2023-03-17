CHP: Train car that went off tracks in Jamestown was empty

JAMESTOWN – California Highway Patrol says an empty train car went off the tracks while passing through the town of Jamestown in Tuolumne County on Thursday.

The incident was reported a little before 6 p.m. near Seco Street and Jim Brady Road.

Officers say they found that an empty train car had come off the tracks.

Some damage was also found to the railroad tracks. CHP notes, however, that Sierra Northern Railway is responsible for the damage.

No injuries have been reported. No roadways in Jamestown are blocked, CHP says.