CHP receives $5.9M grant for campaign to reduce impaired driving

SACRAMENTO - The California Highway Patrol secured a $5.9 million grant that aims at enhancing road safety in the state by reducing impaired driving incidents.

The CHP said it is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for the grant-funded Reducing Impairment Statewide campaign.

"Through education, enforcement, and community engagement, the CHP is determined to make our roads safer and reduce the devastating impact of impaired driving," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement.

According to the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 748 people were killed and more than 12,500 people were injured in crashes involving an impaired driver within the agency's jurisdiction in 2021.

The funding will help it conduct more DUI saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and traffic safety education.

The CHP is encouraging people to always designate a sober driver, take public transportation, or use a taxi or ride-share. It is also encouraging people to call 9-1-1 if they see a suspected DUI driver.

"I remind all Californians to never get behind the wheel when under the influence of drugs or alcohol and to always make a safe choice when traveling," Duryee added. "The life you save could be your own."

