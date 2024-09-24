CHP investigates shooting that shut down Business 80 in Sacramento

Latest on shooting that shut down Business 80 in Sacramento

Latest on shooting that shut down Business 80 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A busy highway was shut down and turned into a crime scene in the middle of Sacramento on Tuesday.

The situation happened on the eastbound lanes of Business 80 after a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway has since reopened, but it was shut down for about an hour right in the middle of rush hour following this shooting.

The scene appeared to have ended about 100 yards from the J Street on-ramp to eastbound Business 80. The CHP said it is still investigating exactly what happened.

At the scene, there was a black truck with several bullet holes. It's unclear whether someone was hurt, but the CHP said this was an isolated incident.

Still, their crime scene spanned more than a mile down the eastbound lanes. As it was shut down, crime-scene investigators canvassed the road looking for evidence.

While the highway closure may have been an inconvenience for drivers, preserving evidence such as shell casings is critically important to be able to use in court.

"This is a case where evidence will be scrutinized and analyzed for the purpose of establishing that necessary mens rea, or the guilty mind associated with the commission of the crime," former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGuiness said. "So to compromise that evidence and to compromise the integrity of the evidence would put in peril a legitimate criminal investigation."

What led up to the shooting and who was involved is still unclear.