CHP: Fentanyl, bottles of alcohol found in and around vehicle after deadly crash off Highway 70

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA COUNTY – Authorities say a 41-year-old Sacramento man died after a crash off of Highway 70 north of Yuba City early Wednesday morning.  

California Highway Patrol says, just after 1 p.m., a man crashed off the highway near Sparrow Lane. Exactly why the driver lost control is unclear, but the vehicle ended up crashing into a construction barrel cone and overturned several times.

Officers say the driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries.

The passenger escaped with minor injuries. He was partially restrained, officers say.

Fentanyl and several bottles of alcohol were found in and around the wrecked vehicle, officers say. Investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The name of the driver who died has not been released. 

February 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

