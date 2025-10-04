Central California police officer dies in on-duty crash with big rig

A Central California police officer died in an on-duty crash with a big rig Friday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation, said the officer was driving a marked Chowchilla Police Department patrol vehicle east on Highway 152 near the intersection of Road 13 just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When the driver of a big rig attempted to cross the eastbound lanes at the intersection, the front of the patrol vehicle struck the right side of the big rig's rear trailer, the CHP said.

The patrol vehicle was stuck under the trailer as both vehicles came to a stop, blocking both lanes of Road 13 and south edge of Highway 152, the CHP said.

The officer, identified by officials as Ray Barrantes, died from his injuries, the CHP said.

"We are holding the officer's family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the Chowchilla Police Department said in a statement. "This officer was a dedicated and respected member of our department and had many years of dedicated law enforcement service."

The CHP said the driver of the big rig was not injured and that DUI does not appear to be a factor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement Saturday night, saying flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in memory of Barrantes' service.

"Jennifer and I are saddened by the loss of Officer Barrantes," Newsom said in the statement. "We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Chowchilla Police Department colleagues."

In a social media post, the West Sacramento Police Department said Barrantes was a former officer at the department.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former WSPD Officer Ray Barrantes, who was serving with Chowchilla PD at the time of his death," the social media post read.

"Moments of tragedy like this are devastating to our department and especially the family of this amazing officer," Chowchilla Police Chief Jeff Palmer said. "It is going to take time for our department to heal from this tragic loss."

The CHP said the crash is still under investigation.