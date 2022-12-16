Watch CBS News
Chinchilla, cats and dogs rescued after El Dorado County house fire

EL DORADO COUNTY – Several pets have been rescued from a house fire in El Dorado County Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Stope Drive, northeast of Placerville.

Firefighters say several dogs, four cats and a chinchilla are frightened but doing well. One dog had to be given oxygen, Mosquito Fire Protection District firefighters say, but is also now doing OK.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. 

