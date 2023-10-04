Child pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck in Sacramento area

ARDEN-ARCADE - A child was left in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in the Sacramento area on Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the child was hit just before 5:30 p.m. on Alta Arden Expressway at Howe Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division said the child, who is under the age of 10, was walking in a crosswalk with their mother at the time of the collision.

The driver was a 40-year-old woman who was traveling along northbound Alta Arden and attempting to turn right onto Howe when she struck the child. The mother was not injured.

Investigators said the driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene. No arrest has been announced.

The child has since been taken to an area hospital.