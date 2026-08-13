6 men arrested on suspicion of running child human trafficking operation in Modesto

Five men and one juvenile were arrested as part of a months-long human trafficking investigation involving minors in Stanislaus County, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they will not release additional information on the victims due to their ages and California's confidentiality laws.

The suspects were identified as Adonis Lartigue, 20, from Reno; as well as Haywood Moye, 21; Isaiah Amador, 18; Raginald Williams, 19; Terris Austin, 20; and one juvenile, all from Modesto.

The sheriff's office said its Human Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force investigated subjects believed to be involved in commercial sex trafficking and rescued several sex trafficking victims over months. With the help of the Stanislaus County Probation Department and the Modesto Police Department, detectives say they connected the alleged operation to a Modesto apartment, where they said the suspects lived with the victims.

The five adult men were booked into the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Detention Center on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor and other sex trafficking-related charges, officials said. The underage suspect was booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on similar charges. All subjects are being held on different bail amounts based on their charges.

This year, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Human Exploitation and Trafficking detectives said they have rescued nine minor human trafficking victims, resulting in nine arrests.