Child, 4, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in south Sacramento

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the south Sacramento area, officials said Tuesday evening.

Sacramento police said officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at Power Inn and Elder Creek roads. The child has since been taken to an area hospital.

Very few details have been released so far. Investigators said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

