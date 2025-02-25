Child suffers extreme burn injuries in Nevada City car fire

Child pulled from burning car in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY — A child suffered extreme burn injuries after a vehicle caught fire at a Nevada City apartment complex, police said Tuesday.

Nevada City police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Cashin Fields Apartments along Ridge Road.

Matthew Coulter

Investigators said a young boy was left strapped in a car seat in a vehicle that was parked in a carport when the vehicle caught fire. A bystander helped the child's mother pull him out of the burning car.

Approximately 75% of the child's body was burned, police said. The child has since been taken to an area burn center for treatment and was in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police said it originated in the passenger compartment. No arrests were announced.

Police said the family lives at the complex.