Child, 11, hospitalized after being shot in Suisun City

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
SUISUN CITY — An 11-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in Suisun City, police said Tuesday.

Suisun City police described the situation as "stable" and said there was a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting in the area of Whispering Bay Lane.

The condition of the child was not known.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. Details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or if police were searching for a suspect were not available.

