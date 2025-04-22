Child, 11, hospitalized after being shot in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY — An 11-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in Suisun City, police said Tuesday.

Suisun City police described the situation as "stable" and said there was a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting in the area of Whispering Bay Lane.

The condition of the child was not known.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. Details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or if police were searching for a suspect were not available.