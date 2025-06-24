California stabbing suspect allegedly planned to kill several of his radio station coworkers, police say

Investigators say an attempted murder suspect arrested earlier in June allegedly had plans to kill several coworkers at his Northern California radio station.

Chico police say officers responded to Results Radio along Manzanita Court on the morning of June 18 after getting reports that an employee at the station, later identified as 30-year-old Chico resident Kevin Leeson, had allegedly stabbed a coworker.

At the scene, officers say the stabbing victim was trapped in a back patio with the suspect still inside the building -- blocking the person from getting out. The rest of the staff had evacuated.

Police soon breached a fence at the back of the building and got to the stabbing victim, who was evaluated for minor injuries.

With Leeson still inside the station and not coming out, crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Eventually, police say Leeson surrendered peacefully.

Detectives allege that Leeson intended to kill several of his coworkers, but the plan was thwarted by how quickly the other employees and Chico police responded to the situation. Police did not detail how they learned of Leeson's alleged plans.

Leeson has been arrested and booked into Butte County Jail. He's facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.