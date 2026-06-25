Chico library shooting suspect arraigned on murder charges in Butte County court

The man accused of killing two people in a shooting at a Northern California library earlier this week was arraigned Thursday in Butte County Superior Court.

Chico resident Bradley Scott Sayer, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, two special enhancements for the discharge of a firearm with injury, and two special enhancements for the special circumstance of multiple murders, according to CBS affiliate KHSL, which was in the courtroom during the hearing.

Sayer did not enter a plea and is expected to return to Butte County Superior Court on July 16 for further arraignment. Sayer will remain in custody until then, as the court also granted a no-bail request.

Investigators said interviews with Sayer after his arrest indicated he was influenced by the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 that left 13 dead.

Police officers in the city of Chico said they initially responded on June 22 to reports of an active shooter at the Butte County Library branch at Sherman and East 1st avenues.

They arrived to find that two people had been fatally shot. A third victim, a child, suffered injuries that were likely from broken glass. All three victims were patrons of the library. No employees or law enforcement officials were injured.

On Thursday, Chico police said autopsy results confirmed the two people killed — Robert Johnson, 74, and Jacob Hull, 46 — had died from gunshot wounds that were consistent with a shotgun being used.

As law enforcement officials arrived and surrounded the library, Sayer attempted to run out the back of the building but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Officers recovered one gun at the library and two others from Sayer's vehicle. At least eight shots were fired inside the building, officials said.

No known connection between Sayer or anyone inside the library at the time has been determined.