2 killed, child injured in shooting at Chico library, police say

Two people were killed and a child was injured in a shooting inside a library in Chico on Monday, officials said.

Chico police said officers responded around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of an active shooter at the Butte County Library at Sherman and East 1st avenues. An open 911 line allowed dispatchers to hear gunshots and people screaming inside the building.

As officers moved inside, the suspect ran out the back of the building, where other officers stationed along a perimeter took the person into custody, police said.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that two adults were killed in the shooting. Authorities have not released the victims' names. One child suffered a minor injury, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect acted alone and was taken into custody without incident. Police said a single firearm was recovered.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident, and no officers were injured, officials said.

Police have not identified a motive for the shooting.

East 1st Avenue was closed between Sheridan and Arbutus avenues for an extended time.

The Chico Police Department is leading the investigation. The Butte County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting.