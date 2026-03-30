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Sacramento man dies in I-80 crash between Fairfield and Vacaville

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man has died after an early morning crash that blocked all lanes along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Monday.

The crash was first reported just before 3 a.m. near Cherry Glen Road.

California Highway Patrol says it appears a driver was involved in a crash that disabled their car. Their car was then struck by another vehicle – leaving the initial driver hurt on the road.

dg-80-cherry-glen-fatality-vo-mar30.jpg
Scene of the crash.

Officers believe the driver was then run over by another car, and possibly a second one was well.

Authorities say the initial driver died from his injuries. His name hasn't been released, but CHP identified him as a Sacramento man in his 20s.

All lanes of eastbound I-80 in the area were closed for several hours early in the morning. The lanes were reopened a little before 5:30 a.m. 

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