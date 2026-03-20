Ceres youth baseball contract dispute turns physical during heated meeting

A dispute over a youth baseball contract in Ceres escalated into a physical confrontation between league leaders and a city employee, raising questions about control of a long-standing community program and potential changes to its funding.

Video obtained by CBS News Sacramento shows a heated exchange that turned into a shoving match during a meeting between representatives of Ceres Youth Baseball and the city.

League president Jorge Guerrero said he began recording when tensions escalated.

"I saw it was about to get more confrontational, so that's why I started recording," Guerrero said.

At the center of the dispute is George Costa Field, a city-owned facility leased to Ceres Youth Baseball, a nonprofit that has operated in the community for more than 50 years. The league signs a contract with the city every three years and says the current agreement was approved last year.

Vice President Ismael Ontiveros said the city recently called a meeting to discuss changes to that contract.

"There was a contract… ratified last year… and they wanted to change it and we refused," Ontiveros said.

According to league leaders, the city is proposing to bring in a for-profit youth organization that would collect gate revenue: a key source of funding the nonprofit uses to maintain the fields and keep player costs down.

League officials say they pay for year-round maintenance, including groundskeeping, and rely on tournament revenue to offset expenses.

They also believe the proposed changes may be tied to previous disagreements with the city over field lighting.

"We felt like it was retaliation… after we spoke about the lights," Ontiveros said.

The league further claims a separate organization has offered the city a six-figure payment to use the fields, though that has not been independently confirmed.

Ceres Mayor Javier Lopez told CBS News Sacramento the city cannot comment in detail ahead of a closed-session city council meeting scheduled for Monday, where the issue is expected to be discussed. He added that the video circulating online captures only part of the altercation.

League leaders say they plan to attend that meeting and speak in support of keeping the current agreement in place.