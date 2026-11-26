A 22-year-old Ceres man died and four passengers were injured in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning in Stanislaus County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash along Blaker Road near Grayson Road, south of Ceres, a little before 1 a.m. Thursday and found an overturned Toyota SUV.

Investigators believe the man was driving south on Blaker Road at a high speed when, for reasons still unclear, he veered onto the shoulder and lost control of the SUV.

CHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV as it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four passengers, who range in age from 19 to 20, were wearing seat belts and escaped with minor injuries.

Authorities have not released the driver's name.

Whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash remains under investigation.