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Ceres police investigating bomb threat against department

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation is underway after Ceres police say they got a bomb threat directed at their own department.

Ceres police say they got a call around 9 a.m. Friday reporting the bomb threat.

Officers started investigating immediately and found the threat not credible. Still, facilities near the police department were put on a precautionary lockdown during the investigation.

The lockdowns were lifted after no credible threat was found.

It's unclear who made the threat, and the exact wording of the threat has not been disclosed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the threat. 

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