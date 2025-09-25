Man found dead in Ceres hotel, suspect arrested for murder claims domestic abuse, police say

A woman who identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse was arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a Ceres hotel room on Thursday, police said.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., Ceres police responded to the Howard Johnson Inn on Herndon Road after an employee reported finding an unresponsive man inside one of the hotel rooms. The employee also said a handgun was found in the room, police said.

After first responders arrived, they confirmed the man was dead after he was shot once, police said.

At the same time, other officers were following up on an earlier domestic violence case in the area of Mitchell Road and Finch Road. Police said a woman flagged down fire personnel and identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse, saying the abuse may have occurred at the hotel.

When officers contacted the woman and asked if the two incidents could be related, police said the woman drove off with an unrestrained juvenile in the vehicle.

Officers initiated a pursuit but later ended it for safety reasons, police said.

Police said she continued to drive recklessly and eventually crashed into a curb in the area of Mitchell and Hatch roads, where the suspect was taken into custody after the vehicle became disabled.

The vehicle was determined to be registered to the man found dead in the hotel, police said. Other items belonging to the man were also found in the vehicle.

During an interview, police said the woman admitted that she had been dating the man for about 18 years and confessed to shooting him in the hotel.

Officers said they arrested her on a murder charge, evasion and two counts of child endangerment.

The juvenile was placed into the custody of child protective services.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.