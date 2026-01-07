Ceres teen sees early success as boxer, earns spot on Team USA's national youth roster

At just 15 years old, Ceres boxer Damon Flores is already an 18-time national champion and an 11-time USA Boxing gold medalist.

Most recently, Damon added another major milestone by winning the 2025 USA Boxing National Championships and earning a spot on Team USA's national youth roster.

Damon has been boxing nearly his entire life. His father, Damian Flores, introduced him to the sport at a young age, years before he was eligible to compete.

Through USA Boxing, athletes must be at least 8 years old to enter sanctioned tournaments, but Damon began training as early as 3 or 4.

By age 8, Damon was already winning national titles.

"I'm still excited, but I just win a lot," Damon said.

While success has become familiar, his most recent championship in Texas carried a heavier meaning.

Before the tournament, Damon's endurance coach, Patrick Peterson, was grieving the loss of his 14-year-old son, Armani Peterson, who was killed in the Stockton birthday party shooting that drew national attention. Just one day later, Damon's great-grandmother passed away.

Despite the losses, Damon traveled to Texas and won the national title, dedicating the victory to his family and supporters.

That win secured him a spot on Team USA, placing him on the Olympic development pathway through USA Boxing.

To balance training and competition, Damon is now homeschooled. His days often begin before sunrise and include multiple training sessions, focusing on conditioning, endurance and strength.

"He's working. So this is the job," Damien said. "His friends don't see that part because they're in school. But, you know, working twice a day, and sometimes three times a day."

Damon continues to train at the Performance Lab, where coaches say elite preparation is essential to competing at the highest level.

Damon said his focus remains on growth and encouraging other young athletes to stay committed to their goals.