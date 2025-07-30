Explosive device found in Ceres home during probation compliance check, police say

An explosive device was located during a probation compliance check in Ceres on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

Stanislaus County probation officers were conducting a probation compliance check around 2:15 p.m. at a home on the 3900 block of Blaker Road.

While searching the home, police said the officers located a suspected explosive device inside.

This prompted the Ceres Police Department to respond to the scene. They said they immediately evacuated nearby homes and closed several roads.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office bomb squad determined a device found in a Ceres home was explosive, police said. Ceres Police Department

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the scene and confirmed the device was explosive. The device was removed from the home and taken to a secure location where police said it was rendered safe.

The suspect, 45-year-old Janmichael Valdez of Ceres, was arrested at the scene for possession of an explosive device, police said.