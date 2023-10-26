Cement truck rolls over on I-5 off-ramp in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A cement truck that rolled over onto an off-ramp has Interstate 5 traffic impacted in south Sacramento on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, near Florin Road.

Scene of the crash. Sacramento Fire Department

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that only one vehicle – a cement truck – was involved.

One person has been taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Traffic is impacted along southbound I-5. Drivers should expect some delays for the time being.