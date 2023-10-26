Cement truck rolls over on I-5 off-ramp in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A cement truck that rolled over onto an off-ramp has Interstate 5 traffic impacted in south Sacramento on Thursday.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, near Florin Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that only one vehicle – a cement truck – was involved.
One person has been taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Traffic is impacted along southbound I-5. Drivers should expect some delays for the time being.
