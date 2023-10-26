Watch CBS News
Cement truck rolls over on I-5 off-ramp in south Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A cement truck that rolled over onto an off-ramp has Interstate 5 traffic impacted in south Sacramento on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, near Florin Road.

sac-fire-rollover.jpg
Scene of the crash. Sacramento Fire Department

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that only one vehicle – a cement truck – was involved.

One person has been taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Traffic is impacted along southbound I-5. Drivers should expect some delays for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 1:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

