Cattlemens Steakhouse to open Elk Grove location on W. Stockton Boulevard

A new outpost of a popular California steakhouse restaurant chain will be coming to Elk Grove.

Cattlemens Steakhouse announced this week that the company plans on opening a new restaurant at 9105 W. Stockton Boulevard.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Elk Grove community," said Peter Mrozik, president of Cattlemens, in a statement.

Cattlemens started serving up steaks in 1968.

Dixon, Livermore, Rancho Cordova, Redding, Rohnert Park, and Roseville are all also home to branches of the chain. Cattlemens says they employ over 500 people across the company.

The new Elk Grove location, which previously housed a Mexican restaurant named Cicada Cantina and another steakhouse named Logan's Roadhouse, is expected to open by spring 2026, according to Cattlemens.