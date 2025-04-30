CASA Sacramento seeks volunteers to support foster kids

SACRAMENTO – May 1 is Big Day of Giving, an annual fundraiser that inspires people in the community to donate to local nonprofits.

One group taking part in the event is CASA Sacramento, an organization that serves foster care youth with trained volunteers who can make a big difference in their lives.

"The saying is, 'It takes a village,' and it does take a village, and I do think that I'm part of that village," said Renee Hackett, a CASA Volunteer.

Hackett took on the role after retiring three years ago.

"I decided that's what I wanted to do," she said. "I wanted to make a difference in a child's life."

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate. The trained volunteers are appointed by a judge and work closely with foster youth.

"Support them," Hackett said. "Help them realize their potential. Help cultivate that potential."

Together, they spend quality time like playing sports, grabbing a bite to eat, or just hanging out.

But the main job of a CASA is to champion for abused and neglected children in court.

"We file reports every six months," Hackett said. "We do provide feedback when asked during court proceedings."

"The kids are great," said Victor Adjei, another CASA volunteer.

He sees what foster youth are up against and knows the impact he can have on a child's life.

"I think what's more challenging is the circumstances that they're in," Adjei said. "A big part is them understanding that they're loved, you know that they belong."

In Sacramento County, there are approximately 1,100 kids in the foster care system.

This year, CASA Sacramento has 150 active volunteers supporting 15% of the foster youth population.

"I don't think that there are enough services, individuals reaching out to build a relationship with these kids," Adjei said. "I think that's where CASA steps in."

And for these kids who often move from home to home, CASA volunteers can be a lifeline.

"The CASA is the most consistent person in that child's life, and I think that's a lot. That means a lot for a child," Hackett said.

CASA Sacramento is looking for volunteers of all genders and educational backgrounds.