Cartel leader "El Mencho," killed in Mexico, was once arrested in Sacramento

Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," was killed over the weekend during a Mexican military operation. The notorious cartel leader has a connection to California's capital city that dates back decades.

Court records show the cartel leader was arrested in Sacramento and charged with drug dealing in federal court in San Francisco in 1992, going by his alias "El Mencho" back then, too.

The court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest in September of that year by a federal judge for allegedly conspiring with his brother to sell heroin, and for coming back into the U.S. illegally after being deported.

Oseguera Cervantes was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

Mike Vigil is the former chief of international operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. He said that back then, the investigation into the cartel leader showed some of his criminal traits. He was able to single out undercover cops easily by the cash they used.

Vigil recounted a story about Oseguera Cervantes warning his brother, Abraham Oseguera Cervantes, who was the target of a drug sting.

"El Mencho looked at the money and said, 'Don't sell to these guys anymore because they're cops. Nobody handles clean money that was newly printed except police officers working undercover,' " Vigil recounted.

Oseguera Cervantes' death has since sparked widespread violence by cartels against the Mexican government.

His ascent to become one of the most violent cartel leaders in the world came in the decades after his arrest and conviction in California.

Vigil said Oseguera Cervantes became a police officer in Mexico before marrying into a cartel family and climbing the cartel ladder, eventually founding his own, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Now, the one-time street dealer turned cartel leader's death is leading to unpredictable unrest on the streets of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco.

Vigil said that over time, "El Mencho" became one of the most violent cartel bosses in the world and is likely responsible for killing thousands of people during his time in power.