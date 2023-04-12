Carmichael man arrested for murdering his girlfriend is convicted almost 5 years later

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was arrested for murdering his girlfriend in November 2018 has been convicted, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Clint Parker had been in Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges since 2018, after calling 911 from his Carmichael apartment to report that his girlfriend was unresponsive, not breathing, and had blood coming from her mouth. During the call, he also said that the two of them had been in a car accident the night before.

However, when Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Megan Carling-Smith, with bruises on her face and body. She was then pronounced dead soon after.

Firefighters grew suspicious as Parker's story about the alleged car accident kept changing. Parker even brought them to the alleged location of the car accident, but there was no evidence of an accident. Further evidence also proved that Parker's account of the night of the car accident did not happen.

The victim was later revealed, through an autopsy, to have died of blunt force trauma to the head. This caused bleeding in her brain and strangulation.

Parker faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 9.