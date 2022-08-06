Carmichael doctor's medical license suspended after sex with patients

Carmichael doctor suspended for having sex with two patients

CARMICHAEL — A Carmichael doctor's license to practice medicine has been suspended after the medical board said he had sex with his patients.

In documents recently filed, the state claims Dr. Gilbert Luceno had sex with two different patients in his office, one of the women in the back seat of his car parked outside.

The state also claims that the married doctor tried to pursue a third patient romantically.

The medical board says that two of the women suffered from anxiety.

Luceno was fired by Dignity Health back in 2021.