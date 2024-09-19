Roseville police investigating after car targeted by explosive device

Car targeted by explosive device in Roseville, police say

Car targeted by explosive device in Roseville, police say

Car targeted by explosive device in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE – Officers are investigating after police say a car was targeted by an explosive device in a Roseville neighborhood.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Circuit Drive and Church Street. Roseville police say an explosive device had been set off inside of a vehicle -- blowing out all of the car's windows.

Scene of the explosion investigation. CBS13

No one was hurt, police say, and the car appears to have been abandoned. Investigators also believe the car was targeted, police say, but they don't have any suspect information or a motive at this time.

No other details about the device have been released.

Streets in the immediate area are closed due to the investigation.