Car seen submerged in Sacramento River near weir is abandoned, CHP says

YOLO COUNTY – Authorities say a car that was spotted submerged in the Sacramento River appears to have been abandoned.

The car as seen from the banks of the Sacramento River.

The vehicle was found off of Old River Road and County Road 126, near the Sacramento Weir Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers say it appears that the car had been abandoned. Crews went out in the water to try and remove it, but the car is now almost fully submerged.

It's unclear if there will be any more efforts to get the car out of the water.