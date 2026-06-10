Crews search for car that crashed into Patterson canal, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said crews are searching for a car that crashed into the Delta-Mendota Canal in Patterson on Wednesday.

An initial call regarding the crash came in around 1:40 p.m., the CHP said. As of around 3:30 p.m., crews were still working to determine if any people were inside the vehicle.

CHP officials said the vehicle was completely submerged in the canal, noting that officers on scene were unable to see the car from the surface.

Howard Road was closed in the area from Stark Road to Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol

The West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District said it also responded to the scene to assist. A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office dive team was called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.