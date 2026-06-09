Car crashes into Stockton building during dance class, injuring 2 children

A vehicle crashed into a building in Stockton on Tuesday, sending two children participating in a dance class to the hospital, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton office said the crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Lower Sacramento Road and Grider Way. Investigators said the driver, a woman, missed a turn and drove into the building.

Two 9-year-old children were injured by debris caused by the collision. Both children were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, a dance class was in session inside the building. However, CHP said all of the children participating in the class were on the opposite side of the building when the vehicle crashed through.

Investigators said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.